TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
TXZ127-242215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ072-242215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ140-242215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ054-242215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ098-242215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ099-242215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ049-242215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ113-242215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ114-242215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ128-242215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ064-242215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ065-242215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ066-242215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ071-242215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ073-242215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ139-242215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ154-242215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ155-242215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ076-242215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ077-242215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ078-242215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ168-242215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ169-242215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ170-242215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
