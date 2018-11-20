TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the morning
becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
329 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
