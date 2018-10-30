TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
TXZ127-302115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ072-302115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ140-302115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ054-302115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ098-302115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ099-302115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ049-302115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ113-302115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ114-302115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ128-302115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ064-302115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ065-302115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ066-302115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ071-302115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ073-302115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ139-302115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ154-302115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ155-302115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ076-302115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ077-302115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ078-302115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ168-302115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ169-302115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ170-302115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
357 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
