TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
TXZ127-292115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ072-292115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ140-292115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ054-292115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ098-292115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ099-292115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ049-292115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ113-292115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ114-292115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ128-292115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ064-292115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ065-292115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ066-292115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ071-292115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ073-292115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ139-292115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ154-292115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ155-292115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ076-292115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ077-292115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ078-292115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ168-292115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ169-292115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ170-292115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
342 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
