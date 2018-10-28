TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

110 FPUS54 KSJT 282116

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

TXZ127-290915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-290915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ140-290915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-290915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ098-290915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-290915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-290915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-290915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-290915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-290915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-290915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-290915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-290915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-290915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-290915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ139-290915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-290915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-290915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-290915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-290915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-290915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-290915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-290915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-290915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

416 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

