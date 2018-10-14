TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

TXZ127-142115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers

likely late in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy, showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ072-142115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph early in the morning. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ140-142115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ054-142115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy, showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ098-142115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ099-142115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ049-142115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ113-142115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ114-142115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers

likely late in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy, showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ128-142115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers

likely late in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ064-142115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy, showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ065-142115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy, showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ066-142115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ071-142115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy, showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph in the late evening and after midnight. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ073-142115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ139-142115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ154-142115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ155-142115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ076-142115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy, thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 50 mph in the late

evening and after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ077-142115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in

the morning. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ078-142115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in

the morning. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ168-142115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ169-142115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ170-142115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

410 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

50. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

