TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ072-072115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ140-072115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ054-072115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ098-072115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ099-072115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ049-072115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ113-072115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ114-072115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ128-072115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ064-072115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ065-072115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ066-072115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ071-072115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ073-072115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ139-072115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ154-072115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ155-072115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ076-072115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ077-072115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ078-072115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ168-072115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ169-072115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ170-072115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
347 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
