TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
434 FPUS54 KSJT 120831
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
TXZ127-122130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ072-122130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ140-122130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ054-122130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ098-122130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ099-122130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ049-122130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ113-122130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ114-122130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ128-122130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ064-122130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ065-122130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ066-122130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ071-122130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ073-122130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ139-122130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-122130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-122130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-122130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-122130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ078-122130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ168-122130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ169-122130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-122130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
331 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
