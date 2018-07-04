TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

TXZ127-050945-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ072-050945-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ140-050945-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054-050945-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-050945-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ099-050945-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ049-050945-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-050945-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-050945-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-050945-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-050945-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ065-050945-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-050945-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-050945-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ073-050945-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139-050945-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-050945-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ155-050945-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-050945-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ077-050945-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-050945-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ168-050945-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-050945-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-050945-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

255 PM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

