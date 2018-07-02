TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
409 FPUS54 KSJT 020818
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
TXZ127-022115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-022115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-022115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-022115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-022115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-022115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-022115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-022115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-022115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-022115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-022115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-022115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-022115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-022115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-022115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-022115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-022115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-022115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-022115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-022115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-022115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-022115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-022115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-022115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
318 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
