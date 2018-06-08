TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

790 FPUS54 KSJT 081944

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

TXZ127-090915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-090915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ140-090915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054-090915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ098-090915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ099-090915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ049-090915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-090915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-090915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-090915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-090915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065-090915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-090915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-090915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ073-090915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-090915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-090915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ155-090915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-090915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ077-090915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-090915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ168-090915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-090915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-090915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

244 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

