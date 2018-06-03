TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018

_____

671 FPUS54 KEPZ 031107

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018

TXZ418-040000-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,

and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ419-040000-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Not as hot. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and small hail in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-040000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Scattered thunderstorms in the

morning. Scattered rain showers through the day. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail late in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-040000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as hot. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ424-040000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-040000-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Scattered thunderstorms in the

morning. Scattered showers through the day. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail late in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows 65 to

70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-040000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail late in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds, and large hail. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows 65 to

70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather