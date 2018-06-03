TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
Updated 7:13 am, Sunday, June 3, 2018
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018
_____
671 FPUS54 KEPZ 031107
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018
TXZ418-040000-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,
and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and small hail in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ419-040000-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Not as hot. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and small hail in the
evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ420-040000-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Scattered thunderstorms in the
morning. Scattered rain showers through the day. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail late in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ423-040000-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as hot. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ424-040000-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ422-040000-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Scattered thunderstorms in the
morning. Scattered showers through the day. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail late in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, and large hail in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.
East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows 65 to
70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ421-040000-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
507 AM MDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail late in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, and large hail. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows 65 to
70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
