TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

682 FPUS54 KSJT 070851

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

TXZ127-072145-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ072-072145-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ140-072145-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ054-072145-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ098-072145-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ099-072145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ049-072145-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ113-072145-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ114-072145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ128-072145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ064-072145-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ065-072145-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ066-072145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ071-072145-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-072145-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ139-072145-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ154-072145-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ155-072145-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ076-072145-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-072145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ078-072145-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ168-072145-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ169-072145-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ170-072145-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

351 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

