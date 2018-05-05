TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

388 FPUS54 KSJT 052004

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

TXZ127-060915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-060915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-060915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ054-060915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-060915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-060915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-060915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-060915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-060915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-060915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-060915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-060915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-060915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-060915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-060915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-060915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ154-060915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ155-060915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-060915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ077-060915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ078-060915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ168-060915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ169-060915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-060915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

304 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather