TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

500 FPUS54 KSJT 302014

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

TXZ127-010915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-010915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ140-010915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ054-010915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ098-010915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-010915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ049-010915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-010915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-010915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ128-010915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-010915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ065-010915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ066-010915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ071-010915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-010915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ139-010915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ154-010915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ155-010915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ076-010915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ077-010915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ078-010915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-010915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ169-010915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ170-010915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

314 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather