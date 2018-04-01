TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

_____

717 FPUS54 KSJT 010831

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

TXZ127-012115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-012115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ140-012115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ054-012115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ098-012115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-012115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ049-012115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-012115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-012115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-012115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-012115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ065-012115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ066-012115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ071-012115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ073-012115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-012115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-012115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-012115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ076-012115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ077-012115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-012115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ168-012115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-012115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-012115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast