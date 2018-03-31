TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

TXZ127-312115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-312115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-312115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-312115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 71 to 77. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-312115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-312115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-312115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-312115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-312115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-312115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-312115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-312115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-312115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-312115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-312115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-312115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-312115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-312115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-312115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-312115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-312115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-312115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-312115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-312115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

351 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

