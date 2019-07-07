TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

TXZ086-072100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ083-072100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ084-072100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ087-072100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ085-072100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ088-072100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-072100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-072100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

