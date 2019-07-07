TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019
389 FPUS54 KOUN 070901
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019
TXZ086-072100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south up
to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ083-072100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ084-072100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ087-072100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ085-072100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ088-072100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ089-072100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ090-072100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
401 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
