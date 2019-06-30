TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019

TXZ086-302100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ083-302100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ084-302100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ087-302100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ085-302100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ088-302100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ089-302100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ090-302100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

