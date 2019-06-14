TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2019
627 FPUS54 KOUN 140800
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
300 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019
TXZ086-142100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
300 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ083-142100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
300 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ084-142100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
300 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ087-142100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
300 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ085-142100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
300 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ088-142100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
300 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ089-142100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
300 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ090-142100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
300 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
