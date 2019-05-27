TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019
_____
071 FPUS54 KOUN 270641
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
141 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
TXZ086-270900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
141 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ083-270900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
141 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ084-270900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
141 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ087-270900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
141 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ085-270900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
141 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ088-270900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
141 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ089-270900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
141 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ090-270900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
141 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy
rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather