TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

_____

239 FPUS54 KOUN 040821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

TXZ086-042100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ083-042100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ084-042100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ087-042100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ085-042100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ088-042100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ089-042100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ090-042100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather