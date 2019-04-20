TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019

_____

693 FPUS54 KOUN 200821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

TXZ086-202100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ083-202100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ084-202100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ087-202100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ085-202100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ088-202100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ089-202100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ090-202100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

