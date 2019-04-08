TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019
067 FPUS54 KOUN 080821
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
TXZ086-082100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ083-082100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ084-082100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ087-082100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ085-082100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ088-082100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ089-082100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ090-082100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
