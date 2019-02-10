TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

901 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

901 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 50.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Windy, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

901 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

901 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

901 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

901 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

901 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Windy, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

901 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain late in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

901 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain late in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain

early in the morning. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

