TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019
_____
313 FPUS54 KOUN 190940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
TXZ086-192200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ083-192200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ084-192200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ087-192200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ085-192200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Much
colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ088-192200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Much
colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ089-192200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Much
colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ090-192200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Much
colder. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
