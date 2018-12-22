TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
901 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
