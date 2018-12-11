TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a

slight chance of snow. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a

slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a

slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a

slight chance of snow. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

