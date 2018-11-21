TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

300 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

