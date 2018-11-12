TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

_____

701 FPUS54 KOUN 120921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

TXZ086-122200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ083-122200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ084-122200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain early in the morning. Snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ087-122200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ085-122200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ088-122200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ089-122200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Colder. Rain in the morning. Snow late in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ090-122200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Colder. Rain in the morning. Snow late in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

