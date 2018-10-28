TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

TXZ086-290900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-290900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ084-290900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ087-290900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-290900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ088-290900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-290900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-290900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

