TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

921 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

921 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

921 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

921 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

921 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

921 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

921 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

921 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

921 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

