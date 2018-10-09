TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

916 FPUS54 KOUN 090901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

TXZ086-092100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-092100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-092100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-092100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-092100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-092100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-092100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-092100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

