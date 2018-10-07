TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
_____
798 FPUS54 KOUN 071421
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
921 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
TXZ086-072100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
921 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.
South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ083-072100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
921 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ084-072100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
921 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ087-072100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
921 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ085-072100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
921 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ088-072100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
921 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ089-072100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
921 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.
South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ090-072100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
921 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Showers and a chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather