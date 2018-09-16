TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
441 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
TXZ086-170900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
441 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ083-170900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
441 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ084-170900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
441 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ087-170900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
441 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ085-170900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
441 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ088-170900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
441 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ089-170900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
441 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ090-170900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
441 PM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
