TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

515 FPUS54 KOUN 100221

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

921 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

TXZ086-100900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

921 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ083-100900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

921 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ084-100900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

921 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ087-100900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

921 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ085-100900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

921 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ088-100900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

921 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ089-100900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

921 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ090-100900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

921 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

