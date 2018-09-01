TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
015 FPUS54 KOUN 011940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
240 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
TXZ086-020900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
240 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-020900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
240 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ084-020900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
240 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ087-020900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
240 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ085-020900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
240 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ088-020900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
240 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-020900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
240 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-020900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
240 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
