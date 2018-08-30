TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

959 FPUS54 KOUN 300001

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

701 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

TXZ086-300900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

701 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-300900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

701 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ084-300900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

701 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-300900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

701 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-300900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

701 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ088-300900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

701 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-300900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

701 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-300900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

701 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather