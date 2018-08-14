TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
718 FPUS54 KOUN 142001
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
TXZ086-150900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ083-150900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ084-150900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ087-150900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ085-150900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ088-150900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ089-150900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ090-150900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
