TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

486 FPUS54 KOUN 120940

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

TXZ086-122100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-122100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of showers late in the morning, then

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-122100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of showers late in the morning, then

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-122100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of showers late in the morning, then

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-122100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ088-122100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-122100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-122100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

