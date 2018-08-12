TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
486 FPUS54 KOUN 120940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
TXZ086-122100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ083-122100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. A chance of showers late in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ084-122100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. A chance of showers late in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ087-122100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. A chance of showers late in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-122100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ088-122100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-122100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-122100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
440 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather