TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
