TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

TXZ086-272100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ083-272100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ084-272100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ087-272100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph this morning becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ085-272100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as hot. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ088-272100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-272100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-272100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 103. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

