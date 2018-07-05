TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
846 FPUS54 KOUN 050940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
440 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
TXZ086-052100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
440 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-052100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
440 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ084-052100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
440 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-052100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
440 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-052100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
440 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ088-052100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
440 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-052100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
440 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-052100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
440 AM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather