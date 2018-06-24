TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1001 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

TXZ086-242100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1001 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ083-242100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1001 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Highs around 102. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ084-242100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1001 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Highs around 103. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ087-242100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1001 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Highs around 103. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ085-242100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1001 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ088-242100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1001 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-242100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1001 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-242100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1001 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

