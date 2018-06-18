TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 3:47 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
575 FPUS54 KOUN 181940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
TXZ086-190900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-190900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 104. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ084-190900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 104. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-190900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-190900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 104. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ088-190900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-190900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-190900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
