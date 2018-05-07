TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

TXZ086-072100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

320 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ083-072100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

320 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ084-072100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

320 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ087-072100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

320 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ085-072100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

320 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ088-072100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

320 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ089-072100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

320 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ090-072100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

320 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

