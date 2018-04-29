TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

409 FPUS54 KOUN 291701

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1201 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

TXZ086-292100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1201 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ083-292100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1201 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-292100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1201 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-292100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1201 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ085-292100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1201 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ088-292100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1201 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ089-292100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1201 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ090-292100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1201 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

