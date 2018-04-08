TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 10:07 am, Sunday, April 8, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
598 FPUS54 KOUN 081401
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
901 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
TXZ086-082100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
901 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ083-082100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
901 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ084-082100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
901 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ087-082100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
901 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ085-082100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
901 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ088-082100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
901 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ089-082100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
901 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ090-082100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
901 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
