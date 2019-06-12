TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

200 FPUS54 KMAF 120814

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-122145-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

214 AM MDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-122145-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-122145-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ061>063-122145-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ068>070-122145-

Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-122145-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-122145-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South winds 10

to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

$$

TXZ082-122145-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ274-122145-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ273-122145-

Eastern Culberson County-

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ271-122145-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

214 AM MDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

TXZ270-122145-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

214 AM MDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

$$

TXZ272-122145-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

$$

TXZ278-122145-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ277-122145-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

TXZ276-122145-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-122145-

Chinati Mountains-

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-122145-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

$$

TXZ282-122145-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the mid

90s along the Rio Grande. Light and variable winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains

to around 101 along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97 in the mountains to 100 to

106 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98 in the mountains to 100 to

106 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99 in the mountains to 101 to

107 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98 in the mountains to

101 to 107 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-122145-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

TXZ281-122145-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

314 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

