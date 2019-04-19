TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

129 AM MDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, and Rankin

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Including the city of Fort Stockton

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Including the city of Pecos

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

129 AM MDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

129 AM MDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

Including the city of Van Horn

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Including the city of Alpine

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Including the city of Fort Davis

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

Including the city of Marfa

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the

mid 90s along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to the

upper 90s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88 in the mountains to 91 to

97 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 87 in the mountains to 90 to 96 along

the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 80 in

the mountains to 84 to 90 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 in the mountains to 86 to

92 along the Rio Grande.

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

Including the city of Presidio

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Including the cities of Garden City and Big Lake

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

